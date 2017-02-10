版本:
BRIEF-IASIS Healthcare announces first quarter 2017 results

Feb 10 IASIS Healthcare Corp

* IASIS Healthcare announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $839.9 million

* Qtrly medical loss ratio was 85.3 pct, compared to 89.5% in prior year quarter Further company coverage:
