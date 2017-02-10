BRIEF-Microchip announces pricing of $1.8 bln of 1.625% convertible senior subordinated notes

Italy - Factors to watch on May 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 10 Microchip Technology Inc
* Microchip technology incorporated announces pricing of $1.8 billion of 1.625% convertible senior subordinated notes and $500 million of 2.250% convertible junior subordinated notes
* Microchip technology inc says size of offering was increased from previously announced $2.0 billion in aggregate principal amount
* Microchip technology inc - pricing of $1.8 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior subordinated notes due 2027
* Microchip technology inc says pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible junior subordinated notes due 2037
* Microchip technology inc -2027 notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.625% per year and 2037 notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.250% per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.