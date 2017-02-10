版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Silver Range provides an update on up town gold

Feb 10 Silver Range Resources Ltd -

* Silver Range provides an update on up town gold

* Rover Metals Corp has informed silver range that it intends to commence drilling this spring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
