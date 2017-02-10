BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific announces corporate restructuring

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Great Basin Scientific Inc -
* Great Basin Scientific announces corporate restructuring and reduction in principal of 2016 convertible note
* Has streamlined certain manufacturing and administrative processes and will eliminate about 50 employees nationwide
* Says company does not anticipate material pre-tax charges as a result of restructuring and cost reduction plan
* Company also announced today that it has significantly reduced 2016 convertible note to $36 million
* Continuing development of its previously announced assays and expects to commence new clinical trials later in 2017
* Reached agreement with holders of 2016 convertible note to reduce note's principal by $35.6 million to $36.3 million outstanding as of Feb 9
* Several cost reduction activities will be initiated immediately, with activities expected to be completed by end of current quarter
* Along with other previously implemented cost reductions , expects to remove between $10 million to $12 million from annual cash burn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
