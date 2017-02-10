版本:
BRIEF-BioTime announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Feb 10 BioTime Inc -

* Announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 6.48 million common shares priced at $2.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
