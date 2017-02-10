版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-INV Metals announces $20 mln bought deal financing

Feb 10 INV Metals Inc -

* Announces $20m bought deal financing

* Intends to use net proceeds to advance development of loma larga project, including initiation of a feasibility study, among others

* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis 20 million common shares of company at a purchase price of c$1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
