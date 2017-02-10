版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Firma Holdings announces acquisition of IDS Smelter, joint venture with Mx Gold

Feb 10 Firma Holdings Corp :

* Firma holdings announces the acquisition of ids smelter and joint venture with mx gold corp.

* Co's unit has entered in to a binding agreement with mx gold corp to acquire a 50% interest in durango smelter project

* Binding agreement calls for scheduled payments totaling about $1.53 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
