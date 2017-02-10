BRIEF-IGM FINANCIAL INC REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.97

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Igm Financial Inc
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 EARNINGS
* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.83 EXCLUDING ITEMS
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.97
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.80 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* IGM FINANCIAL INC - TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 WERE $141.8 BILLION COMPARED TO $133.6 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2015
* IGM FINANCIAL INC - MUTUAL FUND ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 WERE $137.1 BILLION COMPARED TO $127.5 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022