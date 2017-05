BRIEF-GAIN CAPITAL SAYS JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BLN

Feb 10 Gain Capital Holdings Inc :

* GAIN CAPITAL ANNOUNCES MONTHLY METRICS FOR JANUARY 2017

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN FUTURES AVERAGE DAILY CONTRACTS OF 32,190, AN INCREASE OF 23.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016

* RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BILLION IN JAN 2017, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN OTC TRADING VOLUME OF $210.0 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016

* JAN ACTIVE FUTURES ACCOUNTS OF 8,303, A DECREASE OF 0.8% FROM DECEMBER 2016 AND 0.3% FROM JANUARY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: