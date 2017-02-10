版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 03:06 BJT

BRIEF-Red Pine Exploration increases size of previously announced private placement

Feb 10 Red Pine Exploration Inc :

* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement

* Has increased size of its previously announced private placement to up to $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
