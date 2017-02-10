版本:
BRIEF-Elaine Chao steps down from Vulcan Materials board after being confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Transportation

Feb 10 Vulcan Materials Co :

* Vulcan Materials company elects new director

* Elaine L. Chao steps down after being confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Transportation

* David P. Steiner joins board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
