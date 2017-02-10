版本:
BRIEF-Badger Meter says co's Board has authorized a limited, three-year stock repurchase program

Feb 10 Badger Meter Inc :

* Badger Meter declares regular quarterly dividend and appoints Todd Adams and Glen Tellock to Board of Directors

* Board of Directors authorized a limited, three-year stock repurchase program that allows company to purchase up to 400,000 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
