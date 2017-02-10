BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2025

Feb 10 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc :

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2025

* Cliffs Natural -notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 5.75 percent and will be issued at a price of 100.00 percent of their principal amount