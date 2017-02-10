版本:
BRIEF-First US Bancshares Q4 loss per share $0.02

Feb 10 First US Bancshares Inc :

* First US Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* First US Bancshares Inc - pre-provision net interest income totaled $7.1 million in Q4 of 2016, compared to $7.2 million in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
