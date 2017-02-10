版本:
BRIEF-Fuel Tech elects James Markowsky to board of directors

Feb 10 Fuel Tech Inc :

* Fuel Tech elects James J. Markowsky, Ph.D. To its board of directors

* Fuel Tech Inc - expanded its board of directors from five to six and elected James J. Markowsky as an independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
