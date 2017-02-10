版本:
BRIEF-American Tower announces completion of redemption of outstanding 7.25% senior notes

Feb 10 American Tower Corp :

* American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
