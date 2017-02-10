版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-MicroVision reports changes to its board of directors

Feb 11 Microvision Inc :

* MicroVision announces changes to its board of directors

* MicroVision Inc - with addition of Carlile and retirement of Horan, MicroVision board numbers eight members

* MicroVision Inc says elected Robert Carlile to its board of directors and that Jeanette Horan has stepped down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
