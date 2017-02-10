BRIEF-MicroVision reports changes to its board of directors

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 11 Microvision Inc :
* MicroVision announces changes to its board of directors
* MicroVision Inc - with addition of Carlile and retirement of Horan, MicroVision board numbers eight members
* MicroVision Inc says elected Robert Carlile to its board of directors and that Jeanette Horan has stepped down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022