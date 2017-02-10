版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Niocorp announces final increase in non-brokered private placement

Feb 10 Niocorp Developments Ltd :

* Niocorp announces final increase in non-brokered private placement

* Niocorp Developments Ltd- has increased maximum gross proceeds of offering to C$4.75 million from original maximum of C$2.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
