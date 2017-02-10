BRIEF-Almadex Minerals says increase to previous private placement

Feb 10 Almadex Minerals Ltd

* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement

* Almadex Minerals - increased size of private placement financing to up to about 2.6 million units to raise up to about $3.5 million at price of $1.35 per unit

