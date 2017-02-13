BRIEF-Ipsen acquires a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
Feb 13 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen to acquire a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi
* Ipsen to pay 83 million euros ($88.24 million) cash upon closing for products
* Transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including european commission's approval, is expected to close in Q2 of 2017
* Transaction will be fully financed by Ipsen's existing cash and lines of credit Source text: bit.ly/2lFrF8P Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.