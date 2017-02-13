BRIEF-Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to Q4, FY16 earnings

Feb 13 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc -
* Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to
fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Has revised its previously-announced earnings for quarter
and year ended December 31, 2016
* Net loss for full year 2016 declined by approximately $43
million, or $0.31 per diluted share
* Tax liability reflected in "other liabilities" on its
consolidated balance sheet was reduced by approximately $43
million
* Net income for Q4 of 2016 increased by approximately $43
million, or approximately $0.32 per diluted share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: