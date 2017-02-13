版本:
2017年 2月 13日

BRIEF-Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to Q4, FY16 earnings

Feb 13 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc -

* Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Has revised its previously-announced earnings for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Net loss for full year 2016 declined by approximately $43 million, or $0.31 per diluted share

* Tax liability reflected in "other liabilities" on its consolidated balance sheet was reduced by approximately $43 million

* Net income for Q4 of 2016 increased by approximately $43 million, or approximately $0.32 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
