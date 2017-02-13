BRIEF-Teva sees 2017 adjusted profit $4.90 to $5.30/shr

Feb 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial
results
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.90 to $5.30
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $23.8 billion to $24.5 billion
* Q4 revenue rose 33 percent to $6.5 billion
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - reaffirms its 2017
full year non-gaap guidance
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - qtrly non-gaap eps
$1.38
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd- generic medicines
revenues in q4 of 2016 were $3.7 billion, an increase of 44%
compared to q4 of 2015
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - qtrly gaap loss per
share $1.10
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd says specialty
medicines revenues in q4 of 2016 were $2.2 billion, up 4%
compared to q4 of 2015
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - qtrly global revenues
of copaxone in u.s. And globally, were $1.0 billion, an increase
of 6% compared to q4 of 2015
