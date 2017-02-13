版本:
BRIEF-First Data Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $2.9 bln

Feb 13 First Data Corp -

* First Data reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $2.9 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 total segment revenue of $1.8 billion, flat or up 3 pct excluding impacts from currency and Australian ATM divestiture

* Qq4 2016 GFS segment revenue was $415 million, up 5 pct versus prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
