Feb 13 Tearlab Corp

* Tearlab provides update on international market milestones

* Tearlab Corp - Submitted application to Agência Nacional De Vigilância Sanitária for regulatory approval for Tearlab Osmolarity system in Brazil

* Tearlab - Based on average review times for similar classes of medical devices in Brazil, approval for Tearlab Osmolarity system is anticipated in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: