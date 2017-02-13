版本:
BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

Feb 13 Snyder's-Lance Inc

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.32 to $1.42 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion

* Snyder's-Lance, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $652.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $632.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Snyder's-Lance Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $90 million to $100 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
