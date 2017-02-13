BRIEF-Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources

Feb 13 Northern Superior Resources Inc

* Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources, Northern Superior initiates concurrent financings

* Northern Superior Resources Inc - has agreed to make a $2 million investment in Northern Superior

* Northern Superior Resources Inc - company is undertaking concurrent financings to raise up to an additional $2.5 million

* Northern Superior - proceeds from ft offering are intended to be used to support exploration programs on Ti-Pa-Haa-Kaa-Ing gold- silver- copper property