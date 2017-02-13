BRIEF-Delta announces intention to acquire additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico

Feb 13 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta announces intention to acquire additional shares of
Grupo Aeroméxico
* Delta air lines inc - deal for mxp$43.59 per share
* Delta air lines inc - intends to acquire up to an
additional 32 percent of outstanding capital stock of grupo
aeroméxico s.a.b. De c.v.
* Delta air lines inc - delta intends to commence tender
offer once required regulatory approvals in mexico and united
states have been obtained
* Delta air lines-owns approximately 4.1 percent of
outstanding shares of grupo aeroméxico and holds an option to
acquire an additional 8.1 percent
* Delta air lines-following completion of offer,co, delta
pension trust would own or have options to buy up to 49 percent
of grupo aeroméxico's outstanding shares
