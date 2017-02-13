版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 13日 星期一 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Orbital ATK awarded integration contract for multipurpose satellite by U.S. Air force

Feb 13 Orbital Atk Inc

* Orbital ATK awarded integration contract for multipurpose satellite by U.S. Air Force

* Orbital ATK Inc - STPSAT-6 is primary payload on STP-3 mission which is set to launch no earlier than June 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐