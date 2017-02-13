BRIEF-Orbital ATK awarded integration contract for multipurpose satellite by U.S. Air force

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 24

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Wednesday, supported by increasing confidence that an OPEC-led production cut aimed at tight