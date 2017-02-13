版本:
2017年 2月 14日

BRIEF-Service Corp Q4 EPS $0.47 excluding items

Feb 13 Service Corporation International

* Service corporation international announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results and outlook for 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.47 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.29 to $1.43 from continuing operations excluding items

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Service corporation international-2017 eps from continuing operations outlook excluding items expected to be in line with long-term growth framework of 8%-12%

* Service corporation international - qtrly revenue $809.1 million versus $769.3 million

* Q4 revenue view $795.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
