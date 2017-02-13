BRIEF-Hibbett sees q4 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.55

Feb 13 Hibbett Sports Inc
* Hibbett provides business update and announces fourth
quarter conference call
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.55
* Q4 sales $246.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $254.2 million
* Q4 same store sales fell 2.2 percent
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $2.65 to $2.85 including
items
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended january 28, 2017
increased 0.5% to $246.9 million compared with $245.7 million
* Hibbett sports inc - "we were disappointed with sales in
q4"
* Hibbett sports inc sees fiscal 2018 comparable store sales
are expected to be in flat to low-single digit range
* Hibbett sports - weaker traffic during holiday season,
lower than expected sales in apparel, equipment led to a
comparable store sales decline in quarter
* Hibbett sports - fiscal 2018 eps guidance includes
positive impact of approximately $0.10 per diluted share for
53rd week
