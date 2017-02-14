版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-Tmx group Q4 earnings per share C$0.95

Feb 14 Tmx Group Ltd

* Tmx group limited reports results for the full year and fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$1.18

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.95

* Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to c$189.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐