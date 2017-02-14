版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 18:29 BJT

BRIEF-Source exploration provides update on private placement financings

Feb 14 Source Exploration Corp

* Source exploration provides update on private placement financings

* Arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 12.33 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit

* This private placement will replace second tranche of previously announced non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐