BRIEF-Alj Regional Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Alj Regional Holdings Inc
* Alj regional holdings, inc. Announces earnings for the first quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $77.6 million versus $64.8 million
* Estimates its revenue for three months ending march 31, 2017 to be in range of $23.8 million to $26.3 million
* Contract backlog expected to be realized within next twelve months as of december 31, 2016 was $59.3 million as compared to $18.5 million as of december 31, 2015
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer