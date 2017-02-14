BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q4 loss per share $0.23

BRIEF-Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Ford - issues recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with Ford aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers
Feb 13 Rent-a-center Inc
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consolidated total revenues decreased 13.8 percent to $684.1 million and same store sales decreased 9.6 percent
* Is not providing annual guidance as it relates to revenue or diluted earnings per share for 2017
NEW DELHI, May 24 U.S.-based software firm Ebix Inc will pay 8 billion rupees ($120 million) for a majority stake in Indian payment provider ItzCash, the companies said on Wednesday, the latest foreign investment in India's booming digital payments market.
* First Bank announces pricing of public offering of common stock