BRIEF-Nova Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd
* Nova reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue $50.2 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $50 million to $54 million
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.39
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.45
Gross margin for q4 of 2016 was 56%, compared sequentially with gross margin of 22% in q3 of 2016
Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer