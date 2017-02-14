版本:
BRIEF-Momentous Entertainment Group appoints senior VP of corporate development

Feb 14 Momentous Entertainment Group Inc

* Momentous Entertainment Group appoints David Micek senior vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
