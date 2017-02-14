版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-Monroe Capital provides $125 mln credit facility to Healthcare Services Co

Feb 14 Monroe Capital Corp

* Monroe Capital provides $125 million credit facility to Healthcare Services Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
