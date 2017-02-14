BRIEF-State Auto Q4 EPS $0.77

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 State Auto Financial Corp
* State Auto Financial Reports fourth quarter and year 2016 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net written premium for q4 of 2016 increased 1.4% compared to same period in 2015
* State Auto Financial Corp - book value was $21.31 per share as of dec. 31, 2016, decrease of $0.51 per share from stfc's book value on sept. 30, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income $20.6 million versus. $17.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer