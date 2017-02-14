BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.07

Feb 14 Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for fourth quarter and year end 2016

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - Ampyra 2017 net sales guidance of $535-$545 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Sees fy 2017 sales $535 million to $545 million

* Q4 revenue $132.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $138.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - research and development expenses for full year 2017 are expected to be $185-$195 million.