BRIEF-Sequans Communications SA Q4 loss per share $0.07

Feb 14 Sequans Communications Sa

* Sequans Communications announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $11.5 million to $13.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.07

* Qtrly non-ifrs diluted loss per share $0.06

* Q4 revenue rose 28.4 percent to $14 million

* Sequans Communications SA - non-ifrs net loss per diluted share/ads is expected to be between $0.07 and $0.09 for q1 of 2017

* Sequans Communications SA sees q1 non-ifrs gross margin above 40%

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $13.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S