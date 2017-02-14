BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate Q4 revenue rose 22.2 pct to $505.3 mln

Feb 14 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd -

* Announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 22.2 percent to $505.3 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads were US$0.18

* Expects co's second New York project, announced in Jan, to begin demolition and foundation work in Q1 of 2017

* Contract sales in China totaled US$347.8 million in q4 of 2016 compared to US$574.2 million in q4 of 2015