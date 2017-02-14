版本:
BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products reports preliminary Q4 2016 revenue of about $2.2-$2.3 mln

Feb 14 Superior Drilling Products Inc

* Superior Drilling Products announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 revenue

* Sees preliminary revenue in 2016 Q4 was approximately $2.2 to $2.3 million

