BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products reports preliminary Q4 2016 revenue of about $2.2-$2.3 mln

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Superior Drilling Products Inc
* Superior Drilling Products announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 revenue
* Sees preliminary revenue in 2016 Q4 was approximately $2.2 to $2.3 million
* Sees preliminary revenue in 2016 Q4 was approximately $2.2 to $2.3 million

* Superior Drilling Products Inc - Preliminary revenue in 2016 Q4 was approximately $2.2 to $2.3 million, similar to trailing Q3
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer