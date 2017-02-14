BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp reports Q3 earnings per share c$0.02

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Canopy Growth Corp
* Canopy Growth Corporation reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.02
* Q3 revenue rose 180 percent to c$9.8 million
* Canopy Growth Corp - inventory at december 31, 2016 valued at $50.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.03, revenue view c$10.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer