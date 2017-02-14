BRIEF-Callidus Capital provides update on privatization process

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Callidus Capital Corp
* Callidus provides update on privatization process
* Expect to continue dialogue with a smaller number of interested parties in next stage of process
* Callidus capital corp - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Is acting as financial advisor and is leading process for company
* Callidus capital - 17 parties were approved to enter into non-disclosure agreements and participated in initial stage of process
* Callidus capital corp - process remains on schedule to be completed by end of q2 of 2017
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer