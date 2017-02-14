版本:
BRIEF-Callidus Capital provides update on privatization process

Feb 14 Callidus Capital Corp

* Callidus provides update on privatization process

* Expect to continue dialogue with a smaller number of interested parties in next stage of process

* Callidus capital corp - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Is acting as financial advisor and is leading process for company

* Callidus capital - 17 parties were approved to enter into non-disclosure agreements and participated in initial stage of process

* Callidus capital corp - process remains on schedule to be completed by end of q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
