BRIEF-DCP Midstream Q4 earnings per share $0.38

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 DCP Midstream Lp :
* DCP Midstream, LP reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dcp midstream lp - partnership updated its 2017 forecasted adjusted ebitda target range to between $940 to $1,110 million
* Qtrly total operating revenues $398 million versus $435 million
* Q4 revenue view $396.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer