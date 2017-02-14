BRIEF-Humana announces termination of merger with Aetna

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Humana Inc :
* Humana announces termination of merger with Aetna; schedules conference call with investors
* Humana Inc - Humana is entitled to a breakup fee of $1 billion, or approximately $630 million, net of tax
* Says will issue a press release to provide its 2017 financial guidance and provide an update on its strategic plan on Feb. 14, 2017
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer