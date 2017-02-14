BRIEF-Aetna says it mutually ends merger agreement with Humana

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Aetna Inc
* Aetna and Humana mutually end merger agreement
* Aetna Inc - Aetna will pay Humana $1 billion as a result of termination of merger agreement
* Says Aetna has terminated its previously announced agreement to sell certain medicare advantage assets to Molina Healthcare, Inc
* Says will pay applicable fees associated with the termination of deal with Molina Healthcare Inc
* Aetna Inc - current environment makes it too challenging to continue pursuing transaction
* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $1.650 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 1.900 percent senior notes due June 7, 2019
* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $1.850 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 2.400 percent senior notes due June 15, 2021
* Says Aetna expects to fund redemption with proceeds of its senior notes issued in June 2016
* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $2.800 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 3.200 percent senior notes due June 15, 2026
* Aetna Inc - Will redeem for cash entire $1.500 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 4.250 percent senior notes due June 15, 2036
* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $2.400 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 4.375 percent senior notes due June 15, 2046
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer