BRIEF-Incyte reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
Feb 14 Incyte Corp
* Incyte reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial guidance and updates on key clinical programs
* Q4 revenue $326 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 Jakafi net product revenues $1,020-$1,070 million
* Sees 2017 ongoing research and development expenses $785-$835 million
* Sees 2017 change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration $30-$35 million
* Incyte Corp - pivotal program of ruxolitinib as a treatment for patients with essential thrombocythemia is also expected to begin in 2017
* Incyte - phase 3 trials in steroid-refractory acute, steroid-refractory chronic gvhd, respectively, expected to begin in 2017 with novartis
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer