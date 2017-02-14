版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Progenics Pharmaceuticals says initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial for metastatic prostate cancer treatment

Feb 14 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial of its PSMA-targeted therapeutic candidate 1095 for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
