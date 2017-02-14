版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Regenxbio says IND active for Phase I trial of RGX-314

Feb 14 Regenxbio Inc

* Regenxbio announces IND active for Phase I trial of RGX-314 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐